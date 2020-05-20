Soccer phenom trains in Lincoln

Mitch Budler is a rising soccer player in pursuit of Major League Soccer. The 17-year-old trains at Philadelphia Union's YSC Academy, where he attends high school. The pandemic, though, has brought Budler back to his hometown of Lincoln.

Budler continues to hone his soccer skills at his family's acreage, where his father and brother assist in various drills.

"I'm passionate about this sport," Budler said. "I'm really ambitious about being able to get as far as I can."

Budler has aspirations to play professionally, and perhaps in the World Cup. He was recently named to the US National 19-and-under team. This summer, the 6-foot, 2-inch goalkeeper hopes to play in the USL for an affiliate team of Philadelphia Union.

"Its crazy that I'm going to have the opportunity to maybe start or get my debut for Philadelphia Union 2," Budler said.

