Soda fountain nostalgia in northeast Nebraska

Nebraska is fortunate to have a number of old-time soda fountains around the state. A great one can be found in Laurel.

We recently visited downtown Laurel and discovered a soda fountain inside a business called the Main Street Apothecary. The business is a locally-owned pharmacy where you can find plenty of gift items, along with ice cream treats. Each day the business brews fresh coffee. Muffins and rolls are also served on a daily basis. But the soda fountain itself also helps draw people in.

"The soda fountain originated in Laurel in the early 1900's across the street when Felber Drug owned the pharmacy," Christina Patefield said. "In the late 1900's it was moved out of that building for space, and the pharmacy was bought and actually moved to the highway. In the early 2000's, my in-laws bought it and moved it back downtown. My father-in-law actually did all of the work in the building. It used to be a grocery store. He made it look more like the old-fashioned soda fountains he remembered from years past."

One of the ice cream treats that Patefield's Old Fashioned Soda Fountain is known for is the "clown sundae". Owners of the business believe the clown sundae tradition started back in the early 1900's when the Felber's owned the drug store. The sundae is made up of a scoop of vanilla ice cream, chocolate ice cream, chocolate syrup, and marshmallow syrup. Then the sundae maker uses cool whip, nuts and cherries to make a clown face. A sugar cone or waffle cone then is used as the "hat" for the "clown".

If you would like to know more about this business in the northeast Nebraska community of Laurel, check out their Facebook page, or call them at (402) 256-3511.