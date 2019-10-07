Soil Judging Competition

Nebraska recently hosted a collegiate soil judging contest, where schools from several different states worked to describe and interpret soil.

"The first thing the teams have to do is describe the soil, its color, or how sandy or clay-like it is," UNL Department of Agronomy and Horticulture assistant professor of practice Becky Young said. "Then, they use that description to make interpretations and recommendations on what the soil could be used for. That includes how well it moves water, how much water it holds, what's the erosion potential, and what it's ultimately suitable for."

Many of the students that take part in the competition are agronomy students, environmental science students, and there are some students that are going to become ag teachers. "They use soil in all of those aspects, so understanding the medium they are working with is really important," Young said. "Our region, which is region 5, includes the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, UNO, we also have North Dakota and South Dakota, South Dakota State, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Iowa State and Minnesota. They are all involved in the competition."

What does it take to win a competition? "They get points for how close they are to a professional description of the soil. So my co-host and I went out and described the location, and they have to match our descriptions. It's all points. It's a grading system. So, whoever gets the highest points, wins."

The UNL Soil Judging Team swept the regional competition with first place finishes in the team, overall and individual competitions. This competition is a big deal to natural resources and agronomy students, and soil judging is a legitimate career skill they will use in their professions. The icing on the cake is that the team will compete in nationals in Ohio in the spring.