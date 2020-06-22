Some Lincoln restaurants get great turnouts for first day at full capacity

For the first time in three months, Lincoln restaurants were able to open their doors at full capacity on Monday. This comes after Gov. Ricketts announced Phase 3 of the DHM's including restaurants and bars can open up at 100 percent capacity. Some restaurants are already seeing the effects. Sydney Stauffer, the manager at Stauffer's Cafe and Pie Shoppe, said it's nice seeing a fuller dining area.

"Every week, every day it's getting better," Stauffer said, "So I think people are wanting to come out and were happy to have them." This comes after Stauffer's chose to close its doors for three weeks at the beginning of the pandemic. Stauffer said there were concerns about the future at that point, but there's no reason for it now.

"The customers come first and we want to make sure they're getting their good food and enjoying their time here," Stauffer said. Customer safety was a high priority for Stauffer's and feel they've been able to keep that. Just down the road from Stauffer's is The Garage Bar and Grill. The owner, Heinz Westphal, said they've seen new customers coming in every day.

"Were seeing a few more faces come and join us and some faces we've never seen," Westphal said.

Westphal also believes his restaurant has a little advantage during this pandemic as it has a patio area. The owner said the bar can fit dozens of people even while following the governor's guidelines.

"I think it's very much a plus for anyone that does have a patio to use it like we're doing," Westphal said.

Both Stauffer and Westphal said it's been a hard three months with limited capacity, but they are hopeful for the future being at full capacity.

"We'll take what we can get and hopefully it'll increase as we have been for the last few weeks," Westphal said.

"We've worked hard to maintain loyalty to our customers," Stauffer said, "I think it shows."