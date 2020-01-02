Some Nebraska teachers promoting bill allowing teachers to physically intervene with students

A group of Nebraska teachers shared personal experiences of being physically abused by students Thursday.

The Nebraska State Education Association invited these teachers to help promote this bill in what they say will protect students and teachers.

Nebraska teacher Tricia Rohde has taught for 20 years and is personally affected by a student abusing her.

"I stood in the doorway to try to calm her and then she was standing and turned around and just started punching me in the head and the face," Rohde said.

LB-147 would allow teachers to physically intervene with students if the student is being violent to themselves, other students or other teachers.

The NSEA put out a survey inviting nearly 15,000 teachers to share personal stories when students were violent with them. At this point, it has received just over 160 responses.

NSEA president Jenni Benson said teachers sharing stories could lead to legislative action this session.

"We hope this information will help state lawmakers shape policy that helps promote a safe school environment for all students and all school personnel," Benson said.

Several different Nebraska groups oppose the bill including the ACLU, Voices of Children, the Arc of Nebraska and the Nebraska Council for School Administrators.

The groups said in a statement, "Data shows use of physical restraint disproportionately impacts Nebraska students of color and students with disabilities. According to the Department of Education’s most recent Civil Rights Data Collection, about eight in 10 of all Nebraska kids who were physically restrained are covered under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Likewise, Nebraska kids who are Black / African American or Native / American Indian were also over represented among kids who were physically restrained."

The bill will be up for public debate on Jan. 13. The NSEA said it expects to get more responses before the bill goes up for debate.

