Some without power in Lincoln due to storm

A storm overnight has left some people in Lincoln without power.

Lincoln Electric System (LES) crews said they were working to restore power to the remaining 116 of the almost 200 customers impacted by the storm Monday morning.

At 5 a.m., the LES outage map said there were approximately 62 customers without power in an area south of Van Dorn near 12th St.

LES said crews are working to handle these outages.

If you are without power, report your outage online or call 888-365-2412.