Son remembers December crash that took his mother's life, warns others not to drink and drive

November 18 is Terry Jo Hofer's 68th birthday.

"She'd disown you if you forgot her birthday," Toby Antonson, Hofer's son, said.

But her family is celebrating without her.

"I'd be calling her, that's for sure," Antonson said.

Hofer was killed in a drunk driving accident on December 7, 2013.

Antonson said he had just welcomed his daughter, named Berkely Jo after her grandma, when he got the call.

"When you get a phone call that this happens you have that out of body experience you have like what just happened," Antonson said.

Hofer was driving west of Oshkosh, Nebraska when Edward Hood, a Wyoming man hit her head on.

Investigators said Hood smelled strongly of alcohol and there was a bottle of Brandy in his car.

"That person made a choice," Antonson said. "He took my mom away, he took my children's grandmother away, my nieces and nephews grandmother away. My daughter never got to meet my mom."

Hood was sentenced to 73 to 75 years in prison.

This drunk driving accident ended in tragedy. Many others end in tickets.

LPD ticketed more than 1,000 drivers for driving under the influence of 2018. 106 of those were in December.

Over the last ten years, in the month of December, on average drunk driving tickets increase by 14 percent.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving said that ties directly back to the holidays.

They said from 6:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve through New Years Eve in 2018, there were 1,068 drunk driving deaths across the country.

Those accounted for 29 percent of all traffic deaths last year.

Antonson said he's been there.

He got a DUI more than 10 years ago.

"I thought I was superman and my car knew it's way home," Antonson said.

His plea to everyone this holiday season- don't make that same choice he once did. Don't make that same choice that ended his mother's life.

"I don't think anyone is saying don't drink," Antonson said. "Just don't drink and get behind the wheel."