South 27th reopened four days ahead of schedule

South 27th Street between Highway 2 and Old Cheney Road was reopened on Monday. The street had been closed for railroad crossing repair, and the City repaired the street leading up to the crossing four days ahead of schedule. The Tierra Williamsburg Trail will also reopen.

The City, the Railroad Transportation Safety District (RTSD) and BNSF Railway coordinated the project to improve the safety and reliability of the tracks and the condition and longevity of the crossing. BNSF upgraded the tracks and replaced concrete panels between the rails.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities thanks the public for patience during these repairs.

For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: rrcrossings) or contact Randy Saathoff at LTU (402-440-6067, rsaathoff@lincoln.ne.gov) or Roger Figard at RTSD (402-525-5620, rfigard@lincoln.ne.gov). Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.