South 56th and Yankee HIll Road intersection to close Monday

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, June 15, the South 56th Street and Yankee Hill Road intersection will close for the installation of a roundabout.

Traffic will be diverted to South 40th Street, Pine Lake Road, Saltillo Road, and South 70th Street. This work is scheduled to be completed in November 2020. Final grading and seeding will be completed in June 2021. Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures.

The roundabout is the first of two coordinated projects in the area. The reconstruction and resurfacing of South 56th Street between Bridle Lane and Thompson Creek Boulevard is scheduled to begin in July.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during these projects.

More information on these projects can be found at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: yankee hill).