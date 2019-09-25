South Folsom Street closure begins Wednesday

Drivers in Lincoln are encouraged to find another route if they travel on South Folsom Street.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, South Folsom Street between West South Street and Pioneers Boulevard will be closed for pavement repair.

This project is scheduled to be completed by October 4. Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained.

This project is part of the arterial streets rehabilitation program to improve and extend the life of the street by milling the existing surface and overlaying new asphalt.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution in and around all work zones.