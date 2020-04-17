South Heartland District Health Department: 78 confirmed cases of COVID-19, more positive cases expected

On Friday, Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte, along with health and emergency experts in the community, held a video conference call discussing developments of COVID-19 in the district.

This week the South Heartland District Health Department announced having the third highest total of COVID-19 cases in the state. They also said the rate of infection in Adams county is the second highest rate in the state, behind Hall County. In light of this Michele Bever with the SHDHD said they intend to keep consistent with state directed health measure and remain consistent with other districts in the area.

Bever also said that the district now has 78 total positive cases of the virus in the district with 72 being in Adams County, 4 in Clay County, 2 in Webster County, 0 in Nuckolls as well as 38 recoveries in the district.

Bever said the district will likely see more positive test results as numbers are expected to come back from both hospital testings and National Guard testing that was done earlier in the week. Bever said the National Guard tests were given on a limited basis to essential workers in sectors such as utilities, healthcare, long term care, first responders and the food services industry.

The President of Mary Lanning Healthcare, Eric Bauer said there are now 8 patients currently in the ICU at the hospital with 4 of the patients on ventilators. He said if needed they would convert their 4th floor of the building, which has 30 rooms into a COVID-19 floor. At this time Bauer said they are able to handle the amount of COVID-19 patients and would be able to handle an influx. He said if they did reach capacity they would send patients to hospitals in Lincoln and Omaha.

Bauer also said the current drive-up testing is going smooth and that about about 20 patients a day are coming through.