South Lincoln's House of Colour uses color to bring out inner beauty

In honor of International Women's Day, a south Lincoln business is showing women how to bring out your inner beauty.

House of Colour guides you in finding unique colors and shapes that suit you best.

When it comes to color, every individual has a distinct "season." Style consultants go through 144 shades and only use natural sunlight to determine what color season you belong to. The main goal of House of Colour is to make every woman feel beautiful and confident in her own skin.

"When a woman feels their most authentic, comfortable self is when they can really convey how confident they are and do the best at their job and with their family. You really feel your best when you look your best," says House of Colour-Lincoln Owner Laura Frantz.

Each consultation also includes learning a 90-second makeup routine using your color season. Color annalists say each experience is different, but you'll likely be surprised when you find out your true color season.

For more information about House of Colour in Lincoln or to schedule a consultation, visit here.