South Omaha drug sweep leads to eight arrests

Eight people have been arrested after an investigation into an ongoing crime surplus by a Mexican drug trafficking organization in Southeast Omaha.

Authorities took the 8 people into custody on July 19.

The organization’s drug activities were based out of the El Catrin Restaurant and Bar in South Omaha. The bar has been a reported distribution center for narcotics for the last decade, according to a United States Attorney’s Office press release.

According to the United States Attorney’s office, four other individuals involved had been arrested previous to this sweep.

This was in contribution to the Safe Streets Task Force and included multiple law enforcement agencies in the surrounding area.

“There is a lot of work behind the scenes to help reduce crime and criminal enterprises in every major city. I appreciate the hard work by OPD and our partners towards making our city safe,” said OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer.

According to the press release, aside from the arrests, police also confiscated three weapons, $55,000 in cash, about six kilograms of cocaine, six pounds of methamphetamine, four vehicles, and real estate.

This is an ongoing investigation and details will be continued to be updated as they become available.