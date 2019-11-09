South of Downtown Community Conversation set for Nov. 14

The public is invited to attend the South of Downtown Community Development Organization Community Conversation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 14 at Everett Elementary School, 11th and “B” streets (use the south door). The CDO is co-hosting the event with the City Urban Development Department and the South of Downtown Steering Committee. Free food will be provided by Pepe’s Bistro.

The event will feature interactive stations that present information gathered from the public by the CDO and give attendees the opportunity to provide feedback.

Community Organizer Isabel Salas said that over the past 2 1/2 years, the CDO has canvassed more than 3,000 residences and has attended numerous community meetings to learn more from South of Downtown residents.

“The residents are the real neighborhood experts,” Salas said. “Listening and maintaining that openness for conversation to happen across all levels–from the grassroots to the City and State government level–is really important to understanding that sense of pride and ownership in the community that could otherwise be lost.”

“The CDO has been working very hard to understand the resident's views and needs in the South Downtown area,” said Kile Johnson, South of Downtown Steering Committee Co-chair. “Good things are happening that are making the area a better place to live and work.”

“Listening to people talk about why they love their neighborhoods, as well as concerns they have, is critical work being carried out by the CDO,” said Wynn Hjermstad, Community Development Manager with the Urban Development Department. “The City is pleased to be a partner, helping build upon existing neighborhood assets with improvements that will benefit the people who live there.”

For more information, visit lincolnsouthdowntown.org.