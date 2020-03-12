Southeast Community College cancels classes for the week of March 16-20

Southeast Community College announced on Thursday that it would be cancelling classes for the week of March 16-20.

Below is a message from SCC President Dr. Paul Illich:

Good afternoon.

As you know, the College has been carefully monitoring and responding to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation over the last several days. Based on input and recommendations from local health authorities, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other institutions of higher education, Southeast Community College is canceling all classes the week of March 16-20. This decision is consistent with the recommended practice of social distancing and the College’s commitment to the health and well-being of its students and employees. Although the College will not be having classes, all College locations will remain open, and services will be available for students. During this week, faculty will prepare to convert their face-to-face courses to an online format. For technical/lab courses, faculty will use this time to identify how to continue to offer face-to-face lab opportunities. All other College employees will continue to perform their respective responsibilities.

The College will be providing additional details to faculty, staff and students in the next few days in regard to how the various divisions will deliver services in alignment with safe practices, including social distancing. I greatly appreciate your patience and support during this rapidly developing situation. The College will continue to provide frequent, reflective and transparent communication. I want to thank you all for helping each other during this challenging time. If you have any concerns or questions, please reach out to your supervisor for more information. As always, thank you for everything you do for SCC.

Paul

