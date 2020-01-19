Special Musicians offers kids a chance to play music

Special Musicians is a program originally starting in Omaha that has come to Lincoln this January.

Special Musician volunteers are teaching kids with disabilities how to play instruments.

It's a program allowing kids with disabilities a chance to learn how to play an instrument and play fun games.

Most volunteers go to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and said they got the idea while they were in high school.

"We saw that kids would come to choir classes but not actually participate," Special Musicians volunteer Brandon Collins said.

Lincoln mother, Jen Brill, brought her two kids, Tyler and Emily, for the first time Sunday.

"It's near and dear to my heart so we were excited to see what they were all about," she said.

Her 7-year-old son, Tyler, was diagnosed with Down syndrome at an early age.

Brill said Tyler and his sister always love doing activities together. "Tyler and Emily are so close and we really can't do an activity for him without her," she said.

She heard about the program from a friend and plans to bring her kids for the remaining 6 weeks it runs.

For more information about the program, you can go to the group's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NESpecMusic/.

