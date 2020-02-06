Special permit would bring new transitional housing to Lincoln neighborhood

Transitional housing is a tool used by the state to give former inmates a place to stay after leaving prison or jail.

One Lincoln woman is hoping to turn her former rental property into one of these facilities but it already has neighbors raising their concerns.

Tina Arsiaga and her husband started their family in the northeast Lincoln home. Now it’s a rental property she’s hoping to convert into a larger alternative to prison living facility.

“Five hours a week of programming, we make sure it’s a sober living environment,” said Arsiaga. “The women are getting tested for alcohol and drugs. They’re expected to find employment; they’re expected to do treatment.”

If the permit is approved the home would have anywhere from eight to 10 women living in it. The women would be selected through the parole and probation systems as being a good candidate for the house.

“Maybe one to three months if they want to stay longer they can,” said Arsiaga. “They will work on a sliding fee scale. As long as they are doing what they are supposed to do.”

While the permit was only filed Wednesday neighbors are already voicing concerns.

A group who lives in the area released a statement to 10/11 saying in part:

“The neighborhood is concerned because of the total lack of information. We cannot be supportive when we have nothing for which to base an opinion. We are protective of our historic and predominantly single family and owner occupied neighborhood. Many of us have been in this great neighborhood for over 25 years and we take pride in our homes and our sense of community.”

Arsiaga says she has taken lots of time to file paperwork correctly for the permit which involved writing a programming plan, submitting a set of rules for the house, and installing a security system.

“It’s the same transitional living program as the other ones that are out there operating and it’s a good thing,” said Arsiaga. “It’s making people safer, its making society safer, the community safer because hopefully they’re gonna get back in gear and stay sober.”

Arsiaga says she will be giving a presentation about the proposed facility next week at the Woods Park Neighborhood Association board meeting on the 11th and 7 p.m.

