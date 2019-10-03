Speed limit to increase on I-80 from 27th Street to 56th Street in Lincoln

The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Thursday that beginning on Friday, the speed limit will increase from 65 mph to 75 mph on Lincoln I-80 from the 27th Street exit (Exit 403) to the 56th Street exit (Exit 405).

According to Jeff Havlat, NDOT District 1 Maintenance Superintendent, “reduced speed” signs will be removed and temporary new “speed limit” signs will be posted in the morning, followed by a speed limit “switch over” at noon.

Permanent signs will be posted at a later date.

According to NDOT, the change meets driver safety expectations while ensuring an efficient system for the movement of people and goods.

