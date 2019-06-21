Speedsters hit the road in southeast Nebraska

The Museum of American Speed is hosting the 2019 International Speedsters Trials & Reunion through June 22.

We caught up with the speedsters on Thursday as they took a road trip through rural Nebraska, traveling mostly on two-lane paved roads. Model A and model T speedsters traveled the route and went through towns like Filley, Beatrice, DeWitt and Wilber. These drivers usually come from as far away as Canada or Virginia, and take part in a number of other events including a hill climb competition at the Lincoln Airport Bunker Site. That competition features classes of cars powered by pre-1935 four-cylinder engines, regardless of manufacture. Other activities take place both inside and outside the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed.

Museum officials say they work hard to make each biennial Speedsters Reunion a celebration filled with fun and excitement. All enthusiasts of early 4-cylinder powered cars, regardless of manufacture or current body style, are encouraged to attend. The event also becomes a great venue for meeting and talking with current owners and builders. Plus, visitors get to see and hear cars with their various engines from around America and beyond. Many of the engines are modified with vintage speed equipment.

During the Thursday road tour, visitors got a chance to visit the Elijah Filley Stone Barn, then they enjoyed a buffet lunch at the Country Cooking Cafe in downtown Beatrice. After that, they paid a visit to Homestead National Monument of America, and finally they stopped for kolaches and music in Wilber, the Czech Capital of the World.