Spielman away from team, McQuitty plans to retire from football

The University of Nebraska Athletic Department announced Monday that wide receiver J.D. Speilman is currently away from the team dealing with a personal health matter and that receiver Jaevon McQuitty plans to retire from football.

The department said Spielman is away from the football team temporarily and at home with family in Minnesota. Spielman is unlikely to take part in spring football.

“JD Spielman is dealing with a personal health matter currently, and at this time is not expected to participate in spring practices,” Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost said. “Everyone’s focus right now is on JD’s well-being and providing him with the appropriate support. We anticipate JD returning to the team in time for summer conditioning.”

Nebraska does not expect Spielman’s eligibility to be affected by this temporary absence.

Additionally, Husker place-kicker Barret Pickering and receiver Jaevon McQuitty both plan to retire from football and pursue medical exemptions. Pickering announced the news last week.

A sophomore from Birmingham, Ala., Pickering kicked in 16 games over the past two seasons, but played in only four games in 2019 because of injuries. A junior from Columbia, Mo., McQuitty played in nine career games and had two receptions.

Junior place-kicker Matt Waldoch has chosen to focus on school and be a member of the club soccer team and is no longer a member of the football team. Waldoch joined the Huskers during the 2019 season and kicked in the final two games.

The first of 15 spring football practices will be held on Monday, March 9. Spring ball will be capped by the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, April 18, at 1 p.m.