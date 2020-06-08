Spielman officialy enters transfer portal

Wide Receiver J.D. Spielman has officially entered the transfer portal and will be leaving the Husker football program.

Spielman, a senior, has been a play-maker for the Huskers for the past couple years, but has been away from the team for a few months for an unknown reason classified as a “health matter.”

The news of Spielman transferring became official on Monday.

In 2019, Spielman ha 49 receptions for 898 yards and 5 touchdowns.

He has 15 career touchdown receptions in a Husker uniform.

