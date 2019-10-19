Spilker's Pineridge Tree Farm to close after this Christmas

It's the last pre-tag weekend at the Spilker's Pineridge Tree Farm. That means if you like a live Christmas tree, but hate the Nebraska cold, this is the right time to find the perfect tree. The farm plans to close after this Christmas.

Families took a break from fall festivities today to find their perfect Christmas tree.

"We like the tall ones," said Robert Rokke, a shopper looking for the right tree with his family.

Some families wander, and others like Kathryn Campbell, are more decisive.

"Over the years, my perfect tree has gotten a little shorter," said Campbell. "We found one and 'Hey, you know, I think this is it. I don't think I need to look any farther, so hey, let's get it.'"

For many families, picking out the perfect tree is a favorite family tradition.

"There's just something fun about that tradition- go out and find your tree," said Matel Rokke.

The family feeling you get at the farm is not an accident. Everyone working the farm is related to the Spilkers. For the Spilker family, Christmas is on the mind all year long.

"Lot of work during the year, getting the trees going and shaped the way you want to get them to make it nice for people to come out," said Keith Spilker.

The farm has been selling trees for about 35 years or so and have been a part of many family's lives."

"It's just a really fun family tradition, we've done it when the boys were really little and we've just continued and it's just good family fun," said Julie Himmelberg, who was out shopping with her family.

2019 marks the last year for families to get an early taste of the Christmas Spirit at the Spilker's Pineridge Tree farm. Said Spilker:

"The Christmas season is a time of giving and remembering, and it's a time for families, and that's what we offer here."