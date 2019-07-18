Splash Stream will cool off zoo visitors in Lincoln

Kids will have a way to cool off if they head over to the Lincoln Children's Zoo.

After 2 years of construction, "Splash Stream" opened up to the public last Friday.

"We wanted to enhance the zoo's destination on hotter days," said John Chapo, Lincoln Children's Zoo CEO and president.

The new exhibit is part of the $20 million expansion project to the zoo.

It features 80 feet of running water, a 5 ft water fall with swimming quality filtered water.

The zoo said they wanted to increase engagement of their guests.

"Children today don't play in streams and rivers and this is a wonderful way to play outside safely," said Chapo.

"Splash Stream includes lily pads and bridges to simulate the Platte River along with Sand Hill Crane statue.

This follows additions like the giraffe habitat and the Secret Jungle exhibit as well as tigers.