Spreetail cuts more than 100 jobs

On Wednesday, the Lincoln based e-commerce company Spreetail announced it laid off over 100 of its employees.

The CEO of Spreetail tells 10/11 NOW, in 2018 they launched two new initiatives hoping to expand the business, which they are now pulling back on.

He says now they will be putting all of their efforts into the core business

of inventory and fulfillment for other businesses which has continued to grow.

Right here locally, the layoffs cut 22 employees in Lincoln and Omaha.

"We just got to the position as a company where we thought we want to focus on being the best at the thing that we feel like we're already the best at. And that was where we needed to put our resources and effort,” said CEO Brett Thome.

The CEO tells 10/11 NOW it was a difficult decision to make and they thought about it for two weeks, but it was what is best for the company moving forward.

Their goal is to be working with 5,000 vendors in the next five years, they are currently at 700.