Spreetail sees bump in business during social distancing

In three weeks roughly 70,000 Nebraskans have lost jobs but not every business is suffering.

One Lincoln-based one is seeing a boom because of the circumstances.

Spreetail says summer is usually its high season but as people continue to self quarantine and social distance that those projections are even higher.

Spreetail is an e-commerce company which partners with dozens of platforms like Amazon and Wal-Mart to deliver products overnight.

"We wanna have those products that are every day household goods," said Brett Thome the companies CEO. "We wanna be able to deliver them tomorrow."

Naturally as more people stay home online sales are soaring.

"Its up about 50 percent higher than we anticipated right now," said Thome.

In Lincoln alone the company employs about 250 people. Across all of Spreetails campuses they are looking to hire 70 part and full time staff for the demand.

"Vendor management, we're looking for folks in customer experience," said Thome. "Looking for some supply planners, looking for people in most departments right now."

Brett Thome says his staff feels now more than ever their job within the community has come from important to in some cases essential for customers.

"Really rallied around this kind of event realizing that we're in a really unique spot on many different fronts," said Thome. "Our teams done a great job of figuring out what we need to do to meet those customer needs."