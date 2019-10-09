Squirrels hide more than 200 walnuts under hood of Pa. couple’s car

A couple in Pennsylvania discovered more than 200 walnuts and tons of grass and hay under the hood of their car after smelling burning from the engine.

Chris Persic says his wife, Holly Persic, called from the library Monday to tell him about a burning smell and weird noise coming from her vehicle.

He told her to look under the hood, and she discovered a stash of walnuts, grass and hay that squirrels were apparently storing for winter.

“They were everywhere, under the battery, near the radiator fan,” Chris Persic told CNN. “The walnuts on the engine block were black and smelt like they were definitely roasting.”

The Persics say there were more than 200 walnuts stuffed under the car’s hood. It took them about an hour to pull everything out, and the walnuts filled up half a trash can.

“Fortunately, it wasn't all dry because they said it probably would have caught fire. So, yeah, check underneath your hood,” Chris Persic said.

Chris Persic says his wife normally uses the car for work, but during the weekend prior to the discovery, they used his truck instead.

“We had a tree guy here… and I made a comment, ‘For how many walnuts there are up in that tree, it’s amazing you don’t see them all over the ground,’” Chris Persic said. “And now we know where they all went.”

There was no damage to the car, beyond it needing a cleanup.

