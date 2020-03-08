St. Michael's Church breaks ground on permanent home for church services

St. Michael's Church in south Lincoln broke ground Sunday on a multi-million dollar project to build its first church in the parish's history.

The church has been doing its Sunday services at the school building that was built seven years ago.

Fr. Kenneth Borowiak, who runs services at the church, said it still needs money to complete the project but is sure it'll get all the funds necessary.

"Were sitting very well financially and I know that through the great generosity," Borowiak said, "And the church ship of our people, that the remaining money that we need will become readily available."

Borowiak also said it's something the church has wanted to do for over 15 years and finally has the opportunity to do so.

"It's an answer to our prayers," Borowiak said, "And the result of a lot of hard work from a lot of great and generous people in this parish."

Fr. Borowiak said he expects the church to start being built in the next few months. He's hopeful it'll be open for its first service by the end of 2021.

