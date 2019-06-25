Grand Island woman accused of sex with father gets probation

A woman who was arrested in a Grand Island incest case is getting probation for a conviction on a lesser charge.

Samantha Kershner, 21, St. Paul, was arrested for incest after authorities believed she had sex with her biological father, Travis Fieldgrove, 40, also of St. Paul.

A spokesperson in the Hall County Attorney's office said the incest charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement. Kershner was convicted of misdemeanor false reporting and was sentenced to nine months probation.

Fieldgrove was originally charged with incest in Hall County, but later pleaded no contest to an attempted felony charge as part of a plea agreement. A judge sentenced Fieldgrove to two years in prison.

Grand Island police arrested Fieldgrove and Kershner January 29.

Police said the two were involved in an intimate relationship beginning in September of 2018 in Grand Island, despite evidence that Fieldgrove is the paternal parent of Kershner.

Evidence leading up to the arrest suggests that Fieldgrove and Kershner were aware of the biological relationship before being intimate, and further indicates that they quickly married one another in Adams County after being notified of the investigation.

Incest charges are also pending against both in Adams County.