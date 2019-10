After a reported stabbing, a man who appeared to be bleeding was seen walking near O street and Antelope Valley Parkway at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

(Source: 10/11)

The man was approached by police and paramedics who loaded him into an ambulance and transported him to a hospital. The man suffered minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

The individual was uncooperative with police.