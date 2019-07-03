Stabbing suspect injured in crash in northeast Nebraska

A man accused of attempted murder in Cedar County is now in the hospital after a high speed chase ended with a crash.

The Cedar County attorney said Kevin Haug, 44, is charged with attempted murder, burglary and other charges in connection with a stabbing Tuesday morning in the town of Fordyce.

Court documents said the Cedar County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an assault just before 7:00 a.m at a house on 4th Street in Fordyce. Documents said Haug broke into the house and attacked Jimmy Olson with a corn knife and filet knife. According to the affidavit, Olson was bleeding from his hip, head and abdomen. The victim was taken to Avera Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota for treatment. The affidavit says Haug left the house after the attack.

Investigators said Haug left the scene and Tuesday night led officers on a high speed chase that ended in a crash at the junction of Highway 81 and Highway 84.

Haug's vehicle appeared to have collided with a fuel tanker.