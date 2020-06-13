Staff craft solutions to deliver hand sanitizer to University

Necessity is the mother of invention, and Jim Jackson had a mother lode of necessity — the numbers he was looking at were staggering.

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln's Forward to Fall committee members estimated that more than 100 gallons of hand sanitizer would be needed per day when the university is fully reopened for fall classes. Also, Jackson and his team, with support of the state fire marshal and code officials, identified more than 1,000 locations that would benefit from having a dispensing station, including student housing, campus rec, unions, athletics, 83 Nebraska Extension offices and every elevator on campus.

One issue was already addressed. The university’s Food Processing Center was making 25,000 gallons of FDA-approved hand sanitizer for campus use, thanks to a donation of 21,000 gallons of ethanol from Green Plains Inc.

But the question remained — how could it be effectively distributed? Jackson and his team in University Operations, along with a team in University Housing, innovated a solution: a free-standing large-capacity dispenser station that can be produced quickly by university staff.

“We wanted to put stations in high-traffic areas, and first we looked at the dispensers that attach to the walls, but most only hold about 8 ounces, and they were nowhere to be found because demand was so high,” Jackson, associate vice chancellor of University Operations, said. “I also realized it would be a logistical nightmare to try to keep them full. We just don’t have enough staff, so we started looking for larger capacities, which don’t really exist.”

The apparatus designed by university staff is constructed of PVC pipe, stands about 4 feet high, with cross sections of pipe throughout to maximize sanitizer volume and a quarter-ounce dispenser nozzle, which prevents overuse. To connect the nozzles to the PVC pipe, Jackson asked Jerry Reif, studio manager of Nebraska Innovation Studio, to design and create the part — which couldn’t be commercially purchased — through plastic injection molding at NIS.

Each large dispenser holds a little more than 3 gallons of hand sanitizer. Jackson’s team also developed a way to fill the sanitizer stations using a cart with a 30-gallon transfer tank that can pump fresh sanitizer into the emptied dispensers.

After receiving a semi-load of PVC and the quarter-ounce nozzles, a team of University Operations and housing staff started production in late May, with a plan to make more than 1,500 of the dispensers. University Printing Services is printing the wrap signage for each dispenser that denotes the donations from Green Plains and others, including Cargill, that made the project possible.

The facilities team has already started placing the dispensers across the campuses, with more being added as they’re finished.

Jackson said he expects demand for the product to grow and has already received inquiries from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Nebraska school districts and the Nebraska Forest Service. He is also sharing the design with Big Ten peer institutions.

Larry Morgan, UNO’s executive director of facilities, ordered 200 of the fittings made by NIS, and his team is currently building dispensers in Omaha.

The university's ongoing hand sanitizer project has benefited communities across the state, as well as USDA offices throughout the United States. The University of Nebraska Foundation has set up a fund to support the project. To date, more than 110,000 gallons of hand sanitizer has been produced and distributed to health care facilities, day cares, educational service units, meat processing plants and more.