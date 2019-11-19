Staff at health center hides woman during disturbance

Staff at a Lincoln health center hid a woman who was being threatened and held against her will, leading to the arrest of a 47-year-old man.

LPD said on Monday around 7 a.m., officers were said to a belated disturbance at the Ambassador, located at 4405 Normal Boulevard.

The Ambassador Health is listed as a hospital-to-home transitional center.

LPD said the actual disturbance took place on Sunday near the 300 Block of South 44th Street. According to the victim, Shawn Robins became upset and refused to leave her home.

Robins was known to the victim, police said.

Robins proceeded to choke the victim, and stab the wall her with a knife.

The victim reported complaints of pain but no visible injuries.

The next day, Robins drove the woman to the Ambassador to force the woman to apologize to a known party.

While at the Ambassador, the victim was able to get away and alert staff, who hid her in a locked room and called 911.

Officers arrived and arrested robins for strangulation, terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and first-degree false imprisonment.

