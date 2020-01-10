Worker stabbed in hand by inmate at Lincoln Correctional Center

A worker at the Lincoln Correctional Center suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the hand by an inmate on Thursday.

According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, the assault took place around 6:30 p.m. shortly after the inmate was taken from his cell for an inspection of a maintenance issue.

"While in restraints, he was able to use a homemade weapon, fashioned from a toothbrush, to cause two puncture wounds to the back of the staff member’s hand," NDCS said in a release.

"Additional team members responded immediately and deployed chemicals (oleoresin capsicum) in order to help gain control of the inmate," NDCS added.

The staff member went to a Lincoln hospital where a medical adhesive was utilized to close the puncture wounds to her hand.

The incident will be investigated to determine legal prosecution.