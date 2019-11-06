Staffing changes at Nebraska YRTC facilities

Staffing changes are on the way for the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers in Nebraska.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) made the announcement on Tuesday.

“Careful consideration has been given to programmatic changes that will better align with what is needed to improve the YRTC system,” said Dannette Smith, CEO of DHHS.

The Department has assessed the current staffing pool and determined a need to hire teammates at YRTC-Lincoln and YRTC-Kearney. A reduction in force, effective Jan. 6, 2020, will be implemented at YRTC-Geneva due to the facility serving a smaller number of youth in the future.

“Our desire is to retain employees whenever possible,” said Roshelle Campbell, DHHS Human Resources Director. “Human resource partners are working with all impacted teammates to identify opportunities at other YRTC campuses and throughout state government that they may wish to apply for.”

Potential employment options for teammates include:

- Positions at YRTC-Lincoln and YRTC-Kearney.

- DHHS is adding eligibility specialist positions in Geneva for Medicaid and Long-Term Care.

- DHHS is also working with the Department of Administrative Services and other departments to identify open positions teammates may qualify for.

Human resources will provide continued support and assistance to teammates through this transition. Those interested should visit

DHHS Careers to review job descriptions and apply.