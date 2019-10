A standalone Sephora location could be headed to South Lincoln.

According to a building permit filed with the City of Lincoln on Friday, Sephora is working to move into SouthPointe Pavilions, located near 27th and Pine Lake.

Currently, Sephora has a store inside a JC Penny at Gateway Mall, but the new location would be its first standalone store in the Capital City.

Sephora is a retail chain that sells makeup, perfumes, and beauty products.