Standing water becomes "the norm" for locals travelling Highway 83 south of Valentine

Standing water near mile marker 184 becomes "the norm" for locals travelling Highway 83 south of Valentine, near the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge in Cherry County.

Like many from the area, T.J. Winchell who lives 12 miles north of Thedford travels this route twice a week, and her fiance' travels it daily. She says with all the water they've had this year, they are used to it."

Winchell travels the road to work in Valentine.

A light is set up to control traffic 2-3 cars at a time, as they navigate through the seemingly perpetual waters covering the stretch of road, which has been covered by 2-3 foot of water since 2019 spring flooding.

