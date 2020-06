Police are dealing with a standoff situation overnight near 9th and G.

According to Lincoln Police, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area. Once arrived on scene, people ran inside a house, which has been converted into an apartment.

At this time, it's unknown how many people are barricaded inside. SWAT is on location due to the issue of weapons being involved in the incident.

G St. is closed off between 8th and 9th.

No one in custody at this time.