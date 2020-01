The Stanton County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in finding an at-risk missing teenager.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said Damien Erickson,15, of Stanton has been missing since 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Erickson was last seen leaving Stanton High School.

He is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Stanton County Sheriff's Office at 402-439-2212.