Stanton man dies in rollover accident

Authorities are continuing to investigate a one-vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Stanton man.

In a news release from the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Mike Unger says the accident happened on 566th Avenue about seven miles North of Stanton.

Sheriff Unger says 24-year-old Devon Thelen left the roadway in his car and rolled several times.

Thelen was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is believed to have happened around midnight and was found just after 6:30 AM Tuesday by a passerby.

Authorities say seatbelts were not in use.