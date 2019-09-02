Stapleton metalwork artist makes original spurs

The sun is out, but one Stapleton artist is settling inside to start his daily ritual. It starts by turning on the radio. From there, Chubby Dailey starts work on his latest project, putting in a few hours a day, six or seven days a week.

A former rancher, Dailey has been making his own original spurs since 1956 -- about 400 pairs altogether.

"Trial and error, a little doing, little re-doing, just keep getting a little bit better each time you make a pair," Dailey said.

Made from scratch, Dailey sells his creations and donates them to the Nebraska Cowboy Hall of Fame and Valentine's Old West Days. Others he gives as gifts to local rodeo queens. His spurs have traveled as far as Colorado, Kansas, Texas and the Dakotas and present him with a challenge each time he sits down.

So the question is, how long does it take to make a pair?

"From the time i start them to the time I finish, because I don't know. I've never kept track," Dailey said.