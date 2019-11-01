UPDATE: woman involved in rollover crash in stable condition

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said that a woman involved in a rollover crash Friday morning is currently in stable condition. According to deputies, three people were transported by ambulance and one person was transported via medical helicopter after a crash that caused two vehicles to roll.

Rescue crews were called to the intersection of 120th Street and Saltillo Road, southeast of Lincoln, around 7:20 a.m. Friday.

According to LSO, an eastbound SUV hit a southbound car in the intersection.

46-year-old Michelle Phillips and four children were in the SUV. Phillips was flown to the hospital with unknown injuries. She currently remains in stable condition. Two of the children were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

65-year-old Phyllis Reinwald was in the southbound car. The driver was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

All injured parties were transported to Bryan Medical Center West Campus. Restraints are believed to have been used and alcohol was not a factor.

This incident remains under investigation.