StarTran bus service to run on reduced schedule

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Tuesday that StarTran is moving to a reduced bus schedule this week. This is because ridership has dropped from 12,000 people daily, to an all-time low of 3,200 daily riders on March 26.

The reduced schedule will go into effect on April 2. Changes include StarTran moving to its Saturday service schedule Monday through Saturday.

The UNL routes will continue to operate on the summer schedule Mondays through Fridays.

Handi-Van service will operate from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

StarTran will require those able to board buses from the back entrance. People with disabilities are still permitted to enter from the front entrance of the bus.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said, "We expect ridership to continue to decline as more residents follow the social distancing recommendations to stay home and telework,”

Lincoln will also introduce a pilot program starting in mid-April with a personalized rideshare program. The program will be run by StarTran and use vans and have an app like other rideshare companies such as Uber and Lyft. People will be able to schedule rides online and track their driver through the app.

"This project will help ensure that members in need of public transportation still have access while were operating," Mayor Gaylor Baird said, "On a Saturday schedule. When this emergency is passed, it will provide additional services for Handi-Van customers."

While the Mayor and StarTran didn't say if it would charge a fare for this program, StarTran's buses will operate at no charge.

