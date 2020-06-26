StarTran to resume full service July 23

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced on Friday that StarTran will resume full bus service beginning Thursday, July 23. The City will continue to offer free fares until further notice.

“Nearly 7,000 people depend on StarTran every day to connect to jobs, food, education and medical services,” Gaylor Baird said. “We thank our riders for being patient and understanding of the changes in bus service during the pandemic. Please be assured that StarTran is taking all necessary precautions to provide this essential service while keeping our drivers and our patrons healthy.”

Weekday and Saturday bus service and the Downtown Trolley will all resume normal daily operation. UNL bus routes 24-Holdrege and 25-Vine service will continue to operate on the summer schedule. UNL routes 22-NIC City and 23-NIC East will not operate until further notice. VANLNK and On-Demand service also remains unchanged.

During the next few weeks, StarTran will conduct a deep cleaning and disinfection of all the buses that have been in storage. Plexiglass is being installed at all the drivers’ stations to minimize potential exposure to COVID-19. StarTran will continue to practice social distancing procedures on its buses, and the public is strongly encouraged to wear masks while riding. Passengers will be able to board at the front and back of the buses for easy and convenient access. StarTran will also continue to conduct thorough daily cleaning and disinfecting of the buses.

When service was reduced in April, StarTran began an on-demand van service, which has assisted more than 4,000 riders. The service has achieved a 94-percent satisfaction rating from passengers. StarTran will continue to offer the service to those individuals who are more at risk and need to social distance. For more information on that service and other StarTran services, visit startran.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

For more information on the COVID-19 safety guidelines, visit covid19.lincoln.ne.gov.