StarTran to offer free Boo at the Zoo shuttle service

StarTran will again provide free shuttle bus service to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo trick-or-treat celebration, Boo at the Zoo, from Saturday, October 26 through Wednesday, October 30.

Shuttle service will begin at 4:15 p.m. and run about every 20 minutes until 9:15 p.m. from these locations:

-Lincoln High School parking lots at 22nd and Capitol Parkway, 23rd and Randolph and on the east side of the school along Capitol Parkway

-Antelope Park parking lots near the playground on Veterans Memorial Drive and on the south side of Auld Pavilion on Memorial Drive. Shuttle pickup is on the north side of Auld Pavilion near the playground.

For more information, call StarTran at 402-476-1234 or visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information on Boo at the Zoo, visit lincolnzoo.org.