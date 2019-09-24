Starbucks CEO to appear Sept. 27 at the University of Nebraska

Kevin Johnson, president and chief executive officer for Starbucks, will be featured in a conversation with Jeff Raikes, co-founder of the Raikes Foundation, Friday, Sept. 27, at Howard L. Hawks Hall on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s City Campus.

The presentation is part of the University’s 150th-anniversary celebration and is organized in partnership with Nebraska’s Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management.

Johnson’s talk begins at 3:30 p.m. Doors open at 3:20 p.m. Admission is free, with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Johnson also will meet one-on-one with Raikes School students during his visit to campus.

Johnson has spent more than 30 years in global business, including 16 years at Microsoft and five years as CEO of Juniper Networks. He joined Starbucks in 2009 and was named president and chief operating officer in 2015. He became president and CEO in April 2017, succeeding Howard Schultz.

Raikes is a retired division president with Microsoft who grew up in Ashland. Today, he leads the Raikes Foundation with his wife, Tricia. He serves on the boards of Costco Wholesale and Hudl and is chair of the Stanford University Board of Trustees.

The Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management was dedicated in his honor in 2008.