Starbucks is giving out free coffee to first responders, healthcare workers

Frontline workers in the health care industry who are responding to the coronavirus can get a free tall brewed or iced coffee at Starbucks.

Police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital staff and researchers can get a free beverage in stores until May 3, the company said.

For the next two weeks, however, the free cup could be more difficult than usual to get as the company has closed a number of its US and Canada cafes because of the pandemic. It's temporarily only offering drive-thru and delivery only.

However, some locations within or nearby hospitals remain open.