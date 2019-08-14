Start of school year delayed for GIPS high school students due to mold

Due to the discovery of mold in one area of the high school, GIPS officials have made the decision to postpone the start of high school until Tuesday, Aug. 20.

This does not impact elementary or middle schools.

GIPS has investigated reported mold issues in one area of the high school. After consulting with a scientist at a professional mold abatement company, district leaders have determined the need to take further action.

The scientist has informed the district that due to a perfect storm of unique weather conditions and high humidity in closed classrooms, a non-toxic mold has occurred. He said these conditions are not normal, and likely caused this situation in as little as 48 hours. In other words, it is not a long-term situation.

The mold is non-toxic, but could cause allergic reactions in some cases.

"We are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our students and staff," said Dr. Tawana Grover. "Because of this, we are delaying the start of the school year for all high school students until Tuesday, August 20."

According to the news release, as of Wednesday evening, there will be no access to the high school without special clearance. No activities can take place inside the school. This does not impact other levels. Elementary and middle school will have school as planned.

"Student safety is a top priority," Grover said. "This is an unfortunate situation. Attendance is crucial, but we can not risk the safety of any students or staff. We plan to start the high school year on Tuesday. Stay tuned for further information as we have details on what the schedule will look like."

GIPS officials will continue to update families and the community as more information is available.