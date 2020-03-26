Starting tomorrow, no visitors will be allowed at Nebraska Medicine hospitals and clinics

In the interest of preventing the spread of COVID-19, Nebraska Medicine said it has made the difficult decision to further limit visitation in its hospitals and clinics.

Visitors are only allowed for special circumstances on a case-by-case basis. At this critical point in the pandemic, we must do everything we can to protect our patients, our health care workers and our community.

The updated policy does allow for exceptions for pediatric and labor and delivery patients, as well as other extenuating circumstances.

It does appear possible for people to be contagious without exhibiting symptoms, so limiting the number of people who come into the hospitals and health centers will lessen the likelihood that the illness will spread. The policy takes effect Friday, March 27.

Patients arriving for clinic appointments will continue to be screened. We will have staff on hand to escort patients who arrive for clinic appointments and need assistance. If a patient arrives with a guest, the guest will be asked to return to their car.

Outpatient pharmacies are offering curbside prescription delivery.

More information is available at https://www.nebraskamed.com/patients

UNMC said it it is grateful for the understanding of patients and their loved ones.