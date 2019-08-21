State Fair adds additional parking options

With concerns over wet weather making parking difficult, the State Fair in Grand Island will be adding additional parking.

State Fair Executive Director Lori Cox announced expanded shuttle parking availability to help ease parking on grass areas that could be compromised by the wet weather.

The State Fair staff recommends using off-site parking and using the free express shuttle services.

The free services will pick up at seven locations around Grand Island and deliver Fairgoers right to the gates. Primary service is ADA accessible, however, if additional buses are necessary those buses may not have ADA availability

Additional Information:

WHEN: During Nebraska State Fair August 23 – September 2, 2019. Shuttles will run from 10 a.m. – 10:45 p.m. every hour on the hour.

WHERE: Shuttles are available at Walmart, ShopKo, two locations at Conestoga Mall (13th St & Webb Road), Sam’s Club, Central Community College (Saturday and Sunday only), Walmart South, and State Fair North.

WHY: The Nebraska State Fair is committed to safety and the best experience possible for those attending the Fair. Providing easy and accessible transportation to the Fairgrounds is an important part of that experience.