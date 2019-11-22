State Fair finance director resigns, fears NSF bankruptcy

Claiming that his expressed concerns about executive spending had not been addressed, Nebraska State Fair Chief of Finance Patrick Kopke Friday resigned his position.

Local4's Shannon Heckt is covering the Friday state fair board meeting and reports that Kopke said they are one year away from bankruptcy. Kopke said he brought up concerns about not being able to control the executive spending to members of the board but nothing happened. He also says the board has not consulted him enough regarding finances

‪Finance committee board member Jeremy Jensen said the 2019 budget was flawed. He said there has been too much finger pointing about how the spending has gone wrong. He said anyone not willing to take responsibility should “find another job”. ‬

This is a developing story. Stay with Local4 for updates.